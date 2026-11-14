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DC man gets 36 years after argument over grill leads to deadly shooting
By Jessica Bowling,13 days ago
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 36 years in prison after a fight over a barbecue grill resulted in a deadly shooting in August 2023. Irv Duff, 36, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a violent crime.