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WATCH — DA: ‘Teenage Terrorists’ on Dirt and E-Bikes Attack Car in NYC, Part of National Unlicensed Riders Problem
By Lowell Cauffiel,3 days ago
Renegade riders on electric two-wheelers, dirt bikes, and motor scooters are becoming an increasing problem in major cities throughout the United States, most recently on a busy New York road this week where a teenage mob of mask-wearing riders disrupted traffic and violently attacked a car. Video of the violent...
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