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Angie Heck shares goals of Mine to Define with Perry Optimist Club
By The Perry News,3 days ago
The Perry Optimist Club welcomed local life coach Angie Heck to the November meeting in order to learn about her new coaching service, Mine to Define. Heck welcomes adults and teenagers to Mine to Define, which “offers a supportive space to reconnect with who you are, trust your decisions and begin defining your life on your own terms,” she said.