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UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden: Gane defends heavyweight title vs. Hokit; betting odds and sportsbook promos
By Jon Ross Myers,2 days ago
UFC 334 is scheduled at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14, 2026, with two title fights headlining the card: heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane vs. undefeated Josh Hokit, and Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes. A Fox News betting roundup published Nov. 14, 2026, provided the latest odds, prediction-market percentages, a rounds...