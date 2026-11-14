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U.S. reportedly loses measles-elimination status after 26 years
By Jon Ross Myers,2 days ago
The United States has reportedly lost its measles-elimination status, a change that signals measles is spreading continuously within the country, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter and the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) criterion that sustained transmission lasts at least 12 months. PAHO’s...