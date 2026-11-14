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Irving Addiction Center Admits First Patients After Years-Long Fight to Reopen Hospital
By Cody Lane,2 days ago
New York Medical Center says it has admitted its first clients and celebrated its first graduates from a 25-bed inpatient substance use disorder treatment program in Irving, marking an early milestone for a facility built inside a long-vacant rural hospital. The center, located at the former Lakeshore Hospital site, held its grand opening on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after a renovation effort that local leaders say took more than a year to complete.
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