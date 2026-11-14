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Operations are back up and running at T.F. Green International Airport
By MARTHA KONSTANDINIDIS, NBC 10 NEWS,3 days ago
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Flights resumed nationwide Friday night after the FAA lifted its ground stop, but the effects were still visible at T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday. NBC 10's Martha Konstandinidis reports on flights resuming at T.F. Green airport after air traffic control malfunctioned on Friday. (WJAR)