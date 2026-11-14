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Games: Slop Survey, Fanatical Play, and More
12 days ago
GamingOnLinux ☛ GDC November 2026 survey shows 40% of developers using [slop] | GamingOnLinux. The GDC 2026 survey has been released, and it's another interesting look behind the scenes of the gaming industry as a whole. Compared with the earlier report there's more people in it this time, with "over 2,600" game industry professionals going through the survey across 69 different countries.