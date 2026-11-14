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OpenSUSE: Brno, Planet News Roundup, Tumbleweed, and OBS
12 days ago
Friday started at 9am with Open Open, an event organized by Otevřená města (Open Cities), where Dan Čermák from SUSE delivered one of the keynotes. This week highlights the 2026 Google Summer of Code Mentor Summit, a malware warning about a third-party Plasma wallpaper, the openSUSE News announcement that Agama is coming to Tumbleweed, the community stepping up to keep the Packman repository alive, and the six Tumbleweed snapshots for week 45 headlined by GNOME 51.1, KDE Plasma 6.8.2 and Linux Kernel 7.3.1. It also covers the latest syslog-ng Insider newsletter, the November Tumbleweed ARM update, a revived Plasma 6 uptime widget, Plasma 6.8 system monitoring and control features, KDE Gear 26.08.3 and the KDE Gear 26.12 release schedule, Nate Graham’s widget-focused This Week in Plasma, a tribute to Aaron Swartz, Linux Saloon 227 and a look at a 128 GB AI workstation.