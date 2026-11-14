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NCAA Basketball Games Today: Saturday, November 14, 2026 – Schedule, Tipoff Times and TV Channels
By Santiago Leon,2 days ago
College basketball continues Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a packed slate of NCAA Division I men’s games. Featured matchups include LSU vs. Gonzaga, Cincinnati vs. Dayton, and Stonehill vs. No. 16 Texas Tech. NCAA Basketball Games Today – November 14, 2026. Selected men’s college basketball games are listed...