undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
North Carolina High School Football Scores: NCHSAA Playoff Results for November 13, 2026
By Santiago Leon,13 days ago
North Carolina high school football playoffs continued Friday, November 13, 2026, with teams across the state battling to advance in the NCHSAA postseason. The second round featured dominant victories, close finishes and high-scoring contests. NC High School Football Scores: November 13, 2026. Winning Team Losing Team Final Score. Hough Palisades...