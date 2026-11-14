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Howie Roseman’s Pregame Chat with Darian Mensah Sparks Eagles 2027 NFL Draft Speculation
By Santiago Leon,2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman turned heads this weekend when video surfaced of him interacting with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah during pregame warmups. The clip, originally shared by local reporter Kacy Hintz and amplified by FOX College Football, shows Roseman high-fiving, hugging, and chatting with the Hurricanes signal-caller. The moment quickly sparked the question circulating across social media and sports sites: Will Darian Mensah end up in an Eagles uniform in 2027?