undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Releases: XXRI OS 2.7, Kodi 22 "Piers" RC 2, and PostgreSQL 18.7, 17.12, 16.16, 15.20, 14.25 (and 19 RC 2)
12 days ago
A lightweight GNU/Linux newcomer offers a polished desktop, custom apps, and downloads for both 32- and 64-bit PCs. With the major features in place for RC 1, the past month has focused on polishing them and fixing regressions. Over 200 pull requests have been merged, with particular attention to game emulation, RetroAchievements, Blu-ray playback, HDR, audio passthrough, and video library reliability.