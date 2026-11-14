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NFL Announces Significant Alteration Before Packers’ Game vs. Vikings
By Max Dible,2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Week 10 with one significant change. Several flights ended up postponed or cancelled after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a full ground stop across the United States that lasted for roughly four hours on Friday, November 13 due to a telecommunications breakdown that impacted every air traffic control tower in the country.