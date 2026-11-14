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Jets' Stuart Skinner: Guarding road goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Skinner will guard the road net against Chicago on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Skinner has stopped 90 of the 102 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 7-4-3 record, a 3.24 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 14 appearances this campaign. Chicago (5-13-1) ranks last in the league this season with only 2.21 goals per game.