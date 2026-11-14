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Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Slated to face Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Knight is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com. Knight stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Thursday, which snapped his personal four-game losing streak. The netminder is 5-10-0 with a 3.53 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 15 outings in 2026-27. The Jets are riding a five-game winning streak in which they've tallied at least four goals in each game. Winnipeg's offense was especially impressive in Thursday's 8-3 win over Dallas.