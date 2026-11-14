undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morris Brown alumni give $700,000 to help restore historic Fountain Hall
2 days ago
Eleanor and Benny Clark, who met through the college more than 50 years ago, are accelerating a $1 million pledge and encouraging fellow graduates to give back. More than 50 years after graduating from Morris Brown College, Eleanor Powell Clark and Benny Franklin Clark are giving back to the school that helped shape their lives and brought them together.