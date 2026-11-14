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84-year-old woman dies following Friday morning crash at the intersection of La. 1 and La. 1011
By WBRZ Staff,3 days ago
NAPOLEONVILLE — An 84-year-old woman from Napoleonville died following a crash at the intersection of La. 1 and La. 1011 on Friday morning in Assumption Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, a 2021 International box truck was traveling east on La. 1011 as a 2013 Toyota Camry was traveling south on La. 1 with both vehicles approaching the intersection at the same time.
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