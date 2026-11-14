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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy can’t fully explain the flight shutdown but wants football teams moving
By Christopher Wiggins,2 days ago
After a disastrous White House press conference on Friday left basic questions about the nationwide flight shutdown that left travelers around the world stranded unanswered, President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, tried again on Saturday. The former MTV Real World cast member offered a more specific account, but...