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Bruce Campbell from the Allegany County Area Foundation to speak on November 17 at Tuesdays with Grace in Wellsville
2 days ago
Campbell is the Executive Director of the grant and scholarship powerhouse. Executive Director of the Allegany County Area Foundation, Bruce Campbell, is the presenter for November’s Tuesdays with Grace. Bruce will share information on the history, governance, and scholarship and grant funds available through the ACAF. Allegany Area Foundation...