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Orlando Nursing Home Sells for $38.4M as Welltower Keeps Buying Up Florida Beds
By Ethan Chen,2 days ago
A 5.29-acre property on Mercy Drive that's been housing a 120-bed nursing facility since 1983 just changed hands for $38.4 million, and the buyer is tied to one of the country's biggest healthcare real estate investors. The deal closed with an Oct. 30 deed, but the paperwork doesn't say who will actually run the Courtyards of Orlando Care Center and Rehab now that new ownership is in place.