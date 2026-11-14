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After Being Traumatized by ‘Hate Thyself,’ I Interviewed its Director and Star
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,2 days ago
Horror veterans like me rarely feel genuine shock from modern cinema. However, Shivaan Makker‘s relentless feature debut, Hate Thyself, shatters that numbness completely. In fact, the graphic violence forced me to take multiple viewing breaks just to survive the ordeal. Consequently, the psychological terror lingered for hours after the credits rolled. I felt the need to talk about this movie with someone, and who better than the director, Makker, and the star, Oscar Torre? So I sat down with them to discuss it and how it left me traumatized.