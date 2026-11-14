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Soloists make waves at AFHS Marching Band comp show
By AF Citizen,12 days ago
The American Fork High School Marching Band is showcasing some of its top talent with amazing soloists in its competition show piece, “The Lake Beneath.” As the band prepares to go to Indianapolis and compete in Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium next week, four band members have been practicing extra hard. This year’s soloists include an electric violin, trumpet, alto saxophone, and saxophone.
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