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Alaska Senate’s coalition majority shrinks to bare minimum as three Republicans leave
By James Brooks,2 days ago
The coalition majority in the 20-person Alaska Senate will be a bare-minimum 11 people after the departure of three Republican lawmakers. On Thursday, Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, R-Nikiski and a former member of the majority, said he will be minority leader of a newly expanded nine-person, all-Republican Senate minority. Sen. Robert...