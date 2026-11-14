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500-Foot Mural on St. Paul's East Side Marches Animals Toward Sacred Dakota Site
By Alexis Johnson,2 days ago
More than 500 feet of painted animals now line Mounds Boulevard on St. Paul’s East Side, in “The Procession of St. Paul.” The mural points toward Wakaŋ Tipi, a 27-acre site formerly known as the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary, and brings the neighborhood’s present-day communities into a landscape with centuries of Dakota history.
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