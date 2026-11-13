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Public Service in the Second Trump Administration
By Nick Bednar,8 days ago
One of the blessings of modern societies is that we rarely notice how thoroughly government surrounds us. In the United States, weather predictions from the National Weather Service appear on our phones without attribution; food inspections by the Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limit exposure to E. coli; and planes avoid midair collisions thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Government work is “submerged” in ways that make it difficult for ordinary citizens to see its successes—even as its failures are often visible and violent. Programmatic failures exacerbate deadly disasters by hampering the government from rescuing individuals following a hurricane, preventing the spread of pandemics, and keeping contaminated food off grocery store shelves.