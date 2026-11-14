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The Journey: Western Heat — WHL Prospects Turning Heads in 2026–27
3 days ago
The opening months of a WHL season can reshape the prospect landscape in a hurry. Players who entered the year with modest expectations suddenly find themselves among the league’s scoring leaders, while others take meaningful steps forward in their development. For fantasy hockey managers, identifying these emerging trends early can be the difference between acquiring a future impact player at a discount and chasing a breakout after everyone else has caught on.