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Scammers Target Veterans With Fake Benefit Offers, Officials Warn
By Dan Edwards, Veterans Columnist, Montgomery County News,12 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- As families across Montgomery County prepare to honor veterans this Veterans Day, consumer advocates are reminding local veterans and their families to stay alert: scammers frequently use the promise of government benefits as bait. Fraudsters have been known to pose as representatives of the U.S. Department...