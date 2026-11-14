undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UEFA Nations League Games Today: Saturday, November 14, 2026 – Schedule and Kickoff Times
By Santiago Leon,2 days ago
The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League continues Saturday, November 14, 2026, with eight matches listed across Europe. Matchday 5 includes Portugal vs. Denmark, Norway vs. Wales and Austria vs. Republic of Ireland. UEFA Nations League Games Today – November 14, 2026. MatchKickoff (ET)League. Kosovo vs. Israel9:00 AMLeague B. Norway...