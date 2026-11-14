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AI Businesses Still Bleeding Billions
By Z. S.,2 days ago
AI is fun and cool when it creates useful things for you or answers tough questions quickly and well (let’s not focus on AI slop and false claims at the moment), but that doesn’t mean AI businesses are financially sustainable or sensible. AI companies are still heavily subsidizing their broad use, with the benefits for them being growing user bases and sky-high valuations. These companies are burning billions of dollars each quarter on the hype and promise that they will rule the world one day (quite literally).