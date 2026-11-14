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Amigos International Festival celebrates cultures of the Cape Fear region
By Bryan Alonso,2 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Food, music and dancing brought people together during the weekend as the 26th Annual Amigos International Festival celebrated the diverse cultures of the Cape Fear region. The two-day festival, held at Ogden Park, featured local food vendors, businesses, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Visitors could...
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