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Missouri American Water helps fire departments with statewide grant program
11 days ago
SHREWSBURY, Mo. - A statewide grant program from Missouri American Water is helping fire departments with financial assistance. Launched in 2016, the annual program has distributed 48 grants this year. "Water reliability and fire protection go hand-in-hand," said Megan Watson, Missouri American Water External Affairs Specialist. "It's our job to...
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