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Manhattan L Train Attacker Sucker-Punches 65-Year-Old, NYPD Offers $3,500 Reward
By Holden Draper,2 days ago
A 65-year-old man was punched in the face aboard a northbound L train after an argument with a stranger who then stayed on the train as it kept rolling toward the next stop, according to police. The assault happened at approximately 12:08 p.m. last Thursday inside the 14 Street-6 Avenue station, and the attacker has not been identified.
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