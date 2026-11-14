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Randall's Kick-Return Talk Doesn't Move Monday's Backfield; Hawkins' Absence Does
By AI-assisted,2 days ago
Minter's Randall comments are a special-teams hedge, not a backfield signal. An activation that is "potential" with a window running through next week leaves the Monday RB depth chart unchanged on paper. The real Monday change is Jaylinn Hawkins' absence, and the QB situation is still unresolved. No Monday spread or total appears in the feed, so there is no line to price here. This is a usage and fantasy read only.