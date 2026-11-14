undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
High surf prompts temporary closures of several Southern California piers
By Danielle Smith,3 days ago
Another round of high surf prompted city officials to temporarily close several piers across Southern California this weekend. On Saturday morning, the city of Manhattan Beach said the Manhattan Beach Pier will be closed "until further notice." The city of Hermosa Beach announced the temporary closure of the Hermosa Beach Pier on Saturday afternoon.
21