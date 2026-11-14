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Sean Martin Connolly, ex-Jersey City corporation counsel, dies at 67
By David Wildstein,2 days ago
Sean M. Connelly, a former Jersey City corporation counsel under Mayor Bret Schundler whose colorful career included law, politics and acting, died on November 8. He was 68. A graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law, Connelly served as the city’s chief attorney during the Schundler administration and later practiced law as a partner at Barry McTiernan & Wedinger.
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