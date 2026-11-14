undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
College Students Favor Socialism Over Capitalism, 22% Say US Deserved 9/11, Survey Finds
By Quinn Mercer,2 days ago
A new national survey of undergraduates has found that 22% agreed the United States deserved the September 11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001, while 72% disagreed. The poll also found the widest gap in five years between students preferring socialism over capitalism and a notable shift in how students view Israel and Palestine as American allies.