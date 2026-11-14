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Spike Wilner Opens Midtown Jazz Club Jazzcultural, Chasing Daytime Gigs Over Late Nights
By Quinn Mercer,2 days ago
Spike Wilner, the pianist behind two of the West Village's most storied jazz rooms, has opened a third club — this time in the heart of Midtown. Jazzcultural, located at 349 West 46th St., is Wilner's answer to a problem he says became personal once he became a father: finding a place to hear jazz that didn't require staying out until the small hours of the morning.
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