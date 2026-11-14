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Man Slashed in Hand Fighting Off Intruder on Pinehurst Avenue, NYPD Seeks Tips
By Nolan Keegan,2 days ago
A 46-year-old man was left with a slashed hand after he confronted an intruder inside a building near Pinehurst Avenue and West 179th Street overnight in October. Police say the intruder got inside by tampering with the building's front-door lock and removed property before the man approached. Police are now seeking information about the case.