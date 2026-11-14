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Clemson QB Tait Reynolds leaves game against Georgia Tech with injury
By Caroline Soro,2 days ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds exited the Tigers’ game against Georgia Tech after suffering an apparent leg injury. Reynolds was helped off the field in the first quarter, appearing to be shaken up after a running play. He was taken to the locker room, but returned to the sideline with a brace on his left knee.