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Bulldogs Roll Past Rider 65-47, Improve to 4-0
2 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team beat Rider 65-47 Saturday morning at Lee Amphitheater. Yale opened with a 6-0 run with field goals from three different players. After a Rider basket, the Bulldogs then went on an 8-0 run to take a commanding 14-2 lead. Yale ended the first quarter up 16-10, with first-year guard Lea Vukic contributing nearly half of the team's points (seven).