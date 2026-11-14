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'Nefarious' Concern Addressed by NFL Insider After Bengals Called Off Trade with Eagles for Ebiketie
By Andrew Peters,2 days ago
"The Bengals' mistake was agreeing to acquire Ebiketie for a 2027 sixth-round pick before checking with the NFL Management Council about how he would be counted. Once the deal was in place, the Bengals did call the league and got clarity: Because of one of many quirks in the formula, trading for Ebiketie—who signed a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Eagles in March—would cause him to count as a free agent gain for both the Eagles and the Bengals, even though he's on a minimum salary for the rest of the season."