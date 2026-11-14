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Elections Come and Go; The Need for Good Government Remains
By Alexis Harrison,,2 days ago
More than a week after Election Day, as the political signs come down and the campaign rhetoric fades, one question continues to weigh on my mind: What happens to good government when meaningful political opposition becomes increasingly scarce?. Across Connecticut, the 2026 election brought significant victories for Democrats and disappointing...
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