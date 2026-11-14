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Citrus County Chamber Seeks Volunteers for 2026 Christmas Parades in Crystal River and Inverness
By Florida's Original NatureCoaster™,13 days ago
CITRUS COUNTY, FL – The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to help with its 2026 Christmas parades in Crystal River on Saturday, December 5, and Inverness on Saturday, December 12. Volunteers are needed to assist with parade preparations, participant check-in, staging, crowd coordination, and cleanup. Community...