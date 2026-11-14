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Heinrich Successfully Includes $338 Million For New Mexico In Appropriations Bills For 2027
By Carol A. Clark,2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, announced that he was able to get $338 million for New Mexico included in the newly released Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Military Construction and Veterans Affairs (VA); Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS); Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Interior and Environment; Homeland Security; Energy and Water Development; and Legislative Branch Appropriations Bills, including Congressionally Directed Spending for 42 local projects.
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