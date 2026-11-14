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ETSU earns four Best of CASE District III awards
By Jonathan Roberts,2 days ago
East Tennessee State University has earned four Best of CASE District III awards for work spanning communications, storytelling, fundraising and video. The Council for Advancement and Support of Education recognized ETSU for:. Communications Initiatives, (More than 25 staff): “The ETSU Marching Bucs: A Comeback Story”. Communications Storytelling: “The Marching...