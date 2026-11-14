undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Calvary Baptist Church of Hopewell
By ddixon,2 days ago
The Calvary Baptist Church of Hopewell has been located at the center of town since 1872, through several redesigns of the facade and multiple additions, as shown below. The church continues to serve the community in quiet ways. It has hosted a live outdoor Living Nativity scene for the Christmas season since 1957. It opens the sanctuary for local meetings and events (especially jazz concerts!), organizes blood drives, and holds a Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope.
1