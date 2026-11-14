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No Kenneth Walker III Tomorrow, Enter Emmett Johnson.
By Chief-Blinders-On,2 days ago
As you can see, CBS may want to update their flyer because number nine isn’t going to play. Despite Fantasy Football participants and managers losing their minds, this news is a fun update for the career of Emmett Johnson. The Chiefs’ young running back has had quite the rookie season after falling to the fifth round in the 2026 NFL Draft where the Kansas City Chiefs selected him 161st overall.