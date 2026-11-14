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IAAPA Expo 2026 Returns to Orlando with Expanded Food & Beverage Pavilion and New Attractions
By Ricky Ly,2 days ago
ORLANDO, FL – IAAPA Expo 2026 returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from November 16–20, bringing together more than 1,350 exhibitors across over 630,000 square feet of exhibition space. The annual trade show showcases the latest innovations in theme parks, attractions, resorts, entertainment, and food service.