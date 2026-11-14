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South Hills Couple Aims to Fill a Diaper Truck for Son Max
By Derrick Wright,2 days ago
Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank — Planned Diaper Donation Destination. Nikki and Anthony Costulas, a South Hills couple, are collecting diapers in memory of their son Max. They had been preparing to welcome him as their fourth child. After his death, the unused diapers were a painful reminder, and the family turned that stock into a drive for babies and families who need them.
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